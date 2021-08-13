Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $20.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. United Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 117.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.65. 45,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The company has a market capitalization of $462.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

