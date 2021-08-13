Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $26.09 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.