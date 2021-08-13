Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 238,318 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Steven Madden worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.47. 2,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,020. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.