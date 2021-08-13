Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 7,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

