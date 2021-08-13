Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,340 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avient worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.