Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.92. 24,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,634. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

