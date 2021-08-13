Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 14,430 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

