Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 14,633 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.84. 28,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

