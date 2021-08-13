Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 169,069 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,069 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,267. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.