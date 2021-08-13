Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 226,370 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,370 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Boot Barn worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,201 shares of company stock worth $11,631,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

