Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 44,382 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,382 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.79. 30,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $133.61 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

