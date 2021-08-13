Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 44,937 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,937 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Saia worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.62. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.17. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

