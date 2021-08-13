Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 52,567 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,567 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,441,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.29. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,691 shares of company stock valued at $26,872,055. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

