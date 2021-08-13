Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,939 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 76,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The company has a market capitalization of $420.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

