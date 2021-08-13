Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 67,016 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,016 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 138,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The company has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

