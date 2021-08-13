Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,359 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Chart Industries worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.17. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $176.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

