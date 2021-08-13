Zilla Achieves Market Capitalization of $363,547.78 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Zilla has a market cap of $363,547.78 and $14.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.51 or 0.00890449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

