Zilliqa Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $145.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00340762 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.79 or 0.00953314 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,893,349,484 coins and its circulating supply is 11,601,882,331 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

