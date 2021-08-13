ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35,962.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $35,962.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,421.22 or 0.99835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00855683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

