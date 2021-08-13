ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $167.80 million and $14.09 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00143173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00152193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,547.66 or 1.00037606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00867307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

