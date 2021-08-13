Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $201.48. 931,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

