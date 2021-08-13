ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Eric J. Edell Sells 1,452,413 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,452,413 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $90,049,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 270.65, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

