zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €260.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €248.44 ($292.29).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €278.20 ($327.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. zooplus has a 52 week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52 week high of €299.60 ($352.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €270.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 66.36.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.