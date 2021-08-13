ZrCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $72,438.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $72,438.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

