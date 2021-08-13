ZumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $920,181.26 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $920,181.26 and approximately $108.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

