Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 440 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 440 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 435.56.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.