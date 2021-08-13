Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 470.60 by Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 470.60 price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a CHF 416 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 426.06.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.