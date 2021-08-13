Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 475 by Kepler Capital Markets

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 475 price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 432.56.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.