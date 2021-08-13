Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZFSVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZFSVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.10.

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $439.21 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $450.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

