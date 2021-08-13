ZUSD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $632,143.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00142349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00154080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.65 or 0.99687888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.00855356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

