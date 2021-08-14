-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTH. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 192,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.36. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

