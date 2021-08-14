$0.05 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

