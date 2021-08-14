$0.05 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of LYTS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.