$0.06 EPS Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 in the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 227.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 187,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $255.29 million, a PE ratio of 610.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

