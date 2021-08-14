$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.18. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,538. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after buying an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

