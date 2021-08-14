$0.14 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. IBEX also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

IBEX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 9,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,365. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.74 million and a PE ratio of -50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IBEX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

