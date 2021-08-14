$0.30 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.