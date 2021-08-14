$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 411,504 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $253,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,571. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

