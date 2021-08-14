-$0.46 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Novan posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. Novan has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

