$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

KREF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 241,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

