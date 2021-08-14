$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CSTR stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $459.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

