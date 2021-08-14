$0.50 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $45,256,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

