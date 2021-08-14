-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.