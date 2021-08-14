-$0.56 EPS Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.59). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 264,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $873.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.43. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

