$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,951,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 425,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,539. Genpact has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

