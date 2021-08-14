$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Investar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 5.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Investar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.68. 21,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,906. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $236.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

