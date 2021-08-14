$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

JELD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 695,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

