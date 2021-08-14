$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07. Yum China has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

