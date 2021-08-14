$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.52. 102,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,385. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

