$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.07 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $423.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

