$0.77 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 313,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,649. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

